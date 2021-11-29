Connersville man dies after falling through porch while delivering pizza

CONNERSVILLE — Police say a Connersville man died this weekend after he fell through a collapsed porch while delivering pizza.

Officers responded to West 27th Street around 11:30 p.m. A man, identified as William Fields, 45, had fallen through the porch and was pinned by heavy debris.

Fields was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say Fields was working as a Pizza King delivery driver and was delivering to that address at the time.

Police say the incident was determined to be an accident and there is no ongoing criminal investigation.