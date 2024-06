INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a person died early Friday morning in a crash on the city's northwest side.

According to IMPD, the crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Friday in the intersection of W. 56th Street and Lafayette Road.

The crash involved a SUV and a sedan. The driver of the sedan died at a local hospital after being transported.

The Marion County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the person killed in the crash at a later time.