Fire investigators looking into IndyGo bus fire on north side of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Videos from people around the city began to take over social media after an IndyGo Red Line bus caught fire Wednesday morning.

According to IndyGo, one of their Red Line buses caught fire next to the station at Meridian and 38th streets. All passengers on board were safely evacuated thanks to the quick actions of the bus driver, according to IndyGo.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, two passengers were transported to local hospitals for evaluation for possibly slight injuries.

Eyewitnesses at the scene suggest a passenger started the fire, according to IndyGo. IFD says the fire is under investigation.

The 38th Street station is currently closed and the Red Line is on detour around that area.

IndyGo is encouraging riders to use the MyStop app to plan their trips around the detour.