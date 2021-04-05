Crews work to put out wildfire in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY — Fire crews in Putnam County are working a wildfire in the state forest north of Lieber State Park on State Road 243 and to the west towards County Road 1050 South.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page, they are asking people to avoid the area and to not interfere with the emergency crew at the scene.

Photo Provided/Putnam County Sheriff's Department via Facebook

As of 4:33 p.m. Monday, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department announced on their Facebook page that State Road 243 from County Road 1050 South to Lieber State Park is closed. They’re asking the public to take an alternate route for an extended period of time.