Crews working train derailment in Fountaintown

FOUNTAINTOWN — State Roads 9 and 52 are closed to traffic in Shelby County while emergency crews work the scene of a CSX freight train derailment in Fountaintown.

According to Shelby County Emergency Management Director Ryan Hansome, drivers should avoid roads between 100 West and 100 E, including S.R. 9 and 52.

Officials at the scene confirm 12 train cars were involved in the derailment. One train car was leaking used cooking oil, but it's not harmful.

Residents near the incident tell WRTV crews on the scene that several homes are without power.

WRTV/Shea Goodpaster

WRTV/Shea Goodpaster

WRTV/Shea Goodpaster

Watch LIVE from the scene:



This article will be updated with any new information as we receive it.

WRTV Photojournalist Shea Goodpaster contributed to this report.

