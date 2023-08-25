Danville High School on e-learning Friday due to air conditioner issues

DANVILLE — A local high school will have an e-learning day as crews work to repair the air conditioning within the school.

Danville Community High School students will work from home today after the chillers at the school gave out after school on Thursday.

According to a message to parents, crews will be on site all day tomorrow working on the problem.

Due to the high heat index, students will have e-learning and will receive their assignments before 9 a.m.

In-person classes are expected to resume Monday.