Danville man killed in off-road vehicle crash in Hendricks County cornfield

DANVILLE — A Danville man died Saturday morning, hours after he was ejected from his off-road vehicle when he struck a ditch while driving in a cornfield.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Friday on private property near the 7300 block of West U.S. 36 near Danville, according to a news release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

First responders found Chase Smith, 20, who was unresponsive. Medics transported Lynch to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis where he later died.

Lynch was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.