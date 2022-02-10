Danville Police searching for missing mom, 2-year-old son

DANVILLE — Danville Police are asking for the community's help finding a missing mom and her son who were last seen Sunday, Feb. 6.

Police say Kayla Renee Poore, 27, and her 2-year-old son Ezra were last seen around 4 p.m. in Danville.

Kayla and Ezra have brown hair and blue eyes. Kayla was last seen driving a silver 2003 Mitsubishi Galant bearing Indiana license plate 458DPN.

Authorities believe the two may be in the Speedway or Avon area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Danville's anonymous 24/7 Crime Tip Line at 317-745-3001, the Hendricks County Communications Center at 317-839-8700 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.