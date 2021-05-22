Death investigation launched after body of dead man found in White River

INDIANAPOLIS — A death investigation has been launched after a dead body was found in the White River on Saturday afternoon.

According to Lt. Shane Foley, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's Public Information Officer, boaters along the White River at 16th Street and Lafayette Road located the body of a dead man.

Homicide investigators and the Marion County Coroner's Office responded to the scene, according to Lieutenant Foley, and a death investigation was launched.

Investigators do not believe there are any indications of criminal activity related to this incident at the time of this article.