Death investigation underway on West 10th Steet in Indianapolis

WRTV/Jonathon Christians
A death investigation underway on the west side of Indianapolis on the morning of Wednesday, June 30.
Posted at 7:30 AM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 07:41:48-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A death investigation is underway on the west side of Indianapolis on Wednesday morning.

A woman was found dead on W. 10th Street, between Holt Road and Tibbs Avenue, around 6 a.m., according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers on the scene.

The ongoing investigation is steering traffic to Holt and Tibbs, as Washington Street remains closed for construction.

At this time, investigators say this is a possible hit-and-run.

