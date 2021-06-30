Death investigation underway on West 10th Steet in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A death investigation is underway on the west side of Indianapolis on Wednesday morning.

A woman was found dead on W. 10th Street, between Holt Road and Tibbs Avenue, around 6 a.m., according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers on the scene.

The ongoing investigation is steering traffic to Holt and Tibbs, as Washington Street remains closed for construction.

At this time, investigators say this is a possible hit-and-run.

WRTV will update this article with any new information as it becomes available.