Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

Decatur Township crash leaves multiple children injured, 2 critically

police lights file
Andrew Smith/WRTV Photo
File photo of police lights
police lights file
Posted at 7:42 PM, Dec 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-11 19:42:37-05

INDIANAPOLIS – 7 people, including 5 children, were transported to the hospital after a crash on Sunday, police said. Two of the children are in critical condition.

Around 4:45, IMPD and Decatur Township responded to a crash at 5602 Norcroft Drive involving two vehicles.

The fire captain at the scene said the crash involved a SUV rolling on its side and a minivan that rolled on its roof.

Out of the total of 10 people involved in the crash, seven were transported to the hospital, 5 of them being children between the ages of 4 and 10 years old, officials said.

Two of the children have sustained serious injuries and have been placed on a trauma alert.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Neighbors who witnessed the crash said that accidents frequently happen at this intersection. They have approached the city council multiple times about putting up a 4 way stop sign or a stop light at the intersection but feel like their suggestions have fallen on deaf ears.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK TO DONATE