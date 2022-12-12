Decatur Township crash leaves multiple children injured, 2 critically

INDIANAPOLIS – 7 people, including 5 children, were transported to the hospital after a crash on Sunday, police said. Two of the children are in critical condition.

Around 4:45, IMPD and Decatur Township responded to a crash at 5602 Norcroft Drive involving two vehicles.

The fire captain at the scene said the crash involved a SUV rolling on its side and a minivan that rolled on its roof.

Out of the total of 10 people involved in the crash, seven were transported to the hospital, 5 of them being children between the ages of 4 and 10 years old, officials said.

Two of the children have sustained serious injuries and have been placed on a trauma alert.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Neighbors who witnessed the crash said that accidents frequently happen at this intersection. They have approached the city council multiple times about putting up a 4 way stop sign or a stop light at the intersection but feel like their suggestions have fallen on deaf ears.

This is a developing story.