Decatur Township firefighter seriously injured in vacant hotel fire on southwest side

IFD/Photo Provided
Firefighters battle a working early morning fire on Indy's southwest side, injuring one, during the early morning hours of Saturday, March, 20, 2021.
Posted at 2:07 PM, Mar 20, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — A Decatur Township firefighter is recovering after being seriously injured in a fire at a vacant hotel early Saturday on the city’s southwest side.

It happened just after midnight when fire crews were called to the scene of a fire located at the site of the former Best Inn, at 4505 S. Harding St.

The injured firefighter was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in serious condition.

According to an email sent by Indianapolis Fire Department Battalion Chief, Rita Reith, this was the ninth time firefighters have responded to a fire at this particular, vacant structure since January 2020, which she emphasized is a hazard for firefighters to have to respond to.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but it affected two first floor units of the building. It’s under investigation by IFD and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

