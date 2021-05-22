Deer saved after crashing through window of Brownsburg facility

BROWNSBURG — The Brownsburg Fire Territory rescued a deer after it ran into the window of a building on Saturday morning.

The Brownsburg Police Department first responded to an unoccupied facility, undergoing construction, to assess the situation. Once on the scene, the Brownsburg Fire Territory was called to help remove a young buck who appeared to have crashed through the building's window.

First, BFT removed all of the shattered glass from the deer's crash and then worked to get it out. The crew placed a tarp across the floor to keep the deer's injuries to a minimum, and used a rope to steer him out.

Once he was ushered out of the building, BFT removed the rope and the deer ran to a nearby field.

According to BFT, it mitigated various building hazards and all relevant resources were contacted to help with this incident.