Delphi motorcyclist, 27, struck and killed by motorist Tuesday morning

CARROLL CO. — A 27-year-old Delphi man has died after he was ejected from his motorcycle due to a crash with the motorist of an SUV on Tuesday morning, according to police.

Carroll County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the intersection of Carroll County Road 1100 North on U.S. 421 at exactly 4:37 a.m. on a report of an accident, according to Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby.

When the deputies arrived they found the driver of an SUV heading northbound on U.S. 421 who said she did not see the driver of a motorcycle until she was "well into" turning left on 1100 North. According to investigators, the driver of the SUV said she saw the headlamp of the motorcycle "just moments before colliding" with it.

The motorcyclist, identified as Michael Foster, struck the passenger side door and right corner panel of the SUV, according to investigators, and was ejected from the motorcycle.

Foster was transported to IU White Memorial Hospital in Monticello where he was pronounced dead.

Police do not believe drugs or alcohol played a part in the crash, but the investigation remains ongoing at this time.