Delphi police urge parents to check kids’ phone after teens meet up with man at Riley Park

DELPHI — Police in Delphi are urging parents to check their children’s phones.

The Delphi Police Department says someone reported a man taking two young girls into the woods behind a cabin at Riley Park on Thursday, Feb. 22.

Upon arrival, officers located a 24-year-old man smoking marijuana with two 15-year-old girls.

According to police, the man traveled to Delphi from another town after speaking with one of the girls on Snapchat. He was under the impression they were 19-years-old.

Riley Park is just a short distance away from the Monon High Bridge Trail, where Libby German and Abby Williams were killed in 2017.

“Please check your kid’s phone and be actively involved in what they are doing, where they are at and who they are with,” the department said.