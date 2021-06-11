Deputies: Security officer killed after ambush at Gary bank

GARY — One suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a security officer at First Midwest Bank in Gary.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department says two male subjects with guns ambushed, shot and killed the officer outside the bank. Deputies believe the suspects then entered the bank and demanded money.

The FBI has taken over the investigation. FBI Indianapolis Field Office’s Gang Response Investigative Team is investigating the incident, FBI Public Affairs Specialist Chris Bavender said.

Bavender said the suspect currently in custody was arrested in the woods at 44th and Garfield in Gary.

First Midwest Bank released the following statement: