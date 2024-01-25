Deputy strikes man laying in middle of US 40 in Greenfield

HANCOCK COUNTY — All lanes of US 40 in Greenfield are closed this morning as crews investigate a fatal incident.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched at 3:53 a.m. to U.S. 40 between Mount Comfort Road and S 500 W for a person laying in the roadway.

A deputy, who did not see the person laying in the roadway as they were in dark clothes, struck the person.

It is unclear if the person in the roadway was already dead, according to police.

The only information shared about the deceased is that they are a man.

This is a developing story.