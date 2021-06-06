ISP: 2 dead after plane crash in Montgomery County, NTSB investigating

DARLINGTON — Indiana State Police say two people have died after a small plane crashed in a field in Montgomery County.

ISP says the 911 call came in just before 10:30 a.m. and the plane crashed near the intersection of State Road 47 and County Road 800 East.

ISP says both people were pronounced dead on scene, and the NTSB and FAA are investigating.

The names of the people involved have not been released, pending notification of family.

The NTSB is investigating the June 6 crash of a Diamond DA40 NG airplane in Darlington, IN. An NTSB investigator is responding to the scene. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) June 6, 2021

The Associated Press reports the plane left The Lift Academy in Indianapolis.

The Lift Academy released the following statement:

“We are heartbroken by this tragic accident and the loss of our team members. We will support their families in any way possible and work with the NTSB to fully investigate this event.”

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

