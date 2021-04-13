Dog killed, 8 residents displaced in south side Indianapolis house fire

INDIANAPOLIS — A fire on the south side of Indianapolis Wednesday morning resulted in the displacement of eight people and the death of a dog.

Indianapolis Fire Department crews were called to a double residence fire on the corner of Olive and Naomi Streets just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

According to firefighters on the scene, all of the residents were out of the homes before crews arrived. No injuries were reported and two cats also escaped unharmed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.