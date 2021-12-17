Watch
Downed traffic signal closes intersection at 21st Street and Post Road in Indianapolis

Power outage leads to eLearning day at Warren Central
WRTV photo/Shea Goodpaster
The traffic signal at East 21st Street and North Post Road was knocked down on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
Posted at 6:56 AM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 06:56:00-05

INDIANAPOLIS — An intersection on the east side of Indianapolis is closed Friday morning after the traffic signals were knocked over.

The traffic signal at East 21st Street and North Post Road was on the ground when Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrived, but they did not find a crash scene.

As of 6:30 a.m., police said the intersection will be closed about two hours.

The incident caused a power outage in the nearby area. Warren Central High School officials said on Facebook that students will have an eLearning day on Friday due to the outage.

Drivers at the scene bypassed the closed intersection by driving through a nearby parking lot.

WRTV photographer Shea Goodpaster contributed to this report.

