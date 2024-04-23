Driver allegedly high, driving 85 mph on US 31 in deadly crash

CARMEL — A local man has been charged with multiple felonies after he was found to be high and driving erratically before a fatal crash in Carmel last November.

Curtis Jacob Peters, 26, faces charges of Operating a Vehicle With a Controlled Substance Causing Death and Criminal Recklessness.

According to court documents, Peters was traveling at more than 85 mph on US 31 and tested positive from having Delta 9 THC in his system.

Peters allegedly was driving erratically and made contact with a GMC Envoy. Inside the Envoy was 42-year-old Joe Ingram Jr. on Galveston, Indiana. Ingram died after flipping in the vehicle.

