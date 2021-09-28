Watch
Driver killed after crashing SUV through fence and into house in Columbus

Columbus Police Department
One person died after crashing an SUV through a fence and into a house in Columbus on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.
Posted at 10:31 AM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 10:39:22-04

COLUMBUS — A man is dead after he crashed an SUV into a house Monday in Columbus, police said.

Officers with the Columbus Police Department responded to the crash around 12:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of Osprey Drive.

The driver was injured and unresponsive when police arrived, Lt. D. Matthew Harris said in a news release.

Medics transported the man to Columbus Regional Hospital where he died from his injuries. His identity has not been released.

Harris said police believe the man drove across a beanfield behind the house, struck a backyard privacy fence and crashed into the home, which was occupied at the time. There were no other injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

