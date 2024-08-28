Drunk driver strikes, kills another driver in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY — A driver died Wedneday morning in Shelby County after another driver struck them head on on Morristown Road.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called at 8:12 a.m. to a crash on Morristown Road, just north of Rafferty Road.

Preliminary investigation found a 28-year-old driver going northbound crossed over the center line in a 2020 Dodge Ram and struck an oncoming 2003 Honda head on.

According to the sheriff's office, the driver of the Honda died at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge Ram was taken into custody at the scene of the crash on suspicion of driving under the influence.

WATCH | Indiana's Latest Headlines