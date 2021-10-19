Elderly Grant County woman attacked, killed by family pit bull

GRANT COUNTY — An elderly woman died Monday after she was attacked by her family’s pit bull, according to police.

Officers with the Matthews Police Department and Grant County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded after 2 p.m. to a house in the 300 block of High Street in Matthews where they found Kathleen S. Bertram lying on the floor and bleeding from her neck, a news release said.

Bertram’s daughter told a deputy that her mother was in the living room when she sat down in an uneven chair and fell to the ground.

A child in the room began crying, and the family’s pit bull charged into the living room and attacked Bertram as she laid on the floor, police said.

Medics pronounced Bertram dead at the scene.

Matthews is located north of Muncie, about 75 miles from Indianapolis.