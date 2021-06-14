Elwood man's body found in White River in Hamilton County

NOBLESVILLE — The body of an Elwood man was recovered Sunday from the White River in Hamilton County, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

First responders were dispatched just after 8 p.m. to the area of the White River and State Road 13 after a kayaker reported finding a man submerged in the water, a news release said.

Charles E. Bond, 37, had been jumping from a homemade elevated platform into the river when investigators believe he struck an object and did not resurface.

The incident remains under investigation and an autopsy will determine an exact cause of death.

Indiana Conservation Officers responded to the scene, along with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department, White River Township Fire Department and the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.