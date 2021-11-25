Family and friends search for missing 24-year-old Nakyla Williams

INDIANAPOLIS — Nakia Spurlock-Pope can't rest until she finds her missing 24-year-old daughter Nakyla Williams.

Williams hasn't been seen since November 9. She has red, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes and was wearing a black zip-up North Face jacket, black jacket and ripped blue jeans.

On Wednesday night, her family searched for her in an east side neighborhood.

"We are just trying to start from ground zero basically to find my daughter to bring her home," said Spurlock-Pope. "God bless my daughter wherever she is and I am coming, and I am looking for you, and I am going to find you Nakyla."

Her mother says she was last seen at a now abandoned home on 35th and Leland Avenue.

Pope says Williams knew the people who stayed there and it's out of the ordinary for her to not return home or call.

"She's a Lawrence Central graduate. She is a very smart girl. She is a grown woman, but she loves her family and she would reach out to me [within] 24 hours. There is not a doubt in my mind that people are covering up things and we need help," she said.

Family and friends searched West Montgomery Park, abandoned homes and woods for hours.

"Bring my granddaughter home please," said Nakyla's grandmother.

They didn't find her during their search and are begging the community to help bring Nakyla home.

"We would love for her to come home. If you see something, say something. That's the problem won't nobody say nothing. We need help. Please, please, help," said her grandfather Barry Williams.

"If you see my daughter, if you know anything and just don't want to say anything because you don't want to be involved, just please have a heart. You don't have to be involved, but she don't deserve this. I know my daughter needs us to find her," said Spurlock-Pope.

The family also passed out fliers across the neighborhood and they're asking if you have any information to please contact IMPD or them.

You can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.