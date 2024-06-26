Watch Now
Fatal crash closes Brookville Road on southeast side

Posted at 7:17 AM, Jun 26, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — A fatal crash on the southeast side has caused multiple road closures.

According to IMPD, a person has died following a crash in the 2600 block of Carroll Road, near Brookville Road. This is on the far southeast side of Marion County near the Hancock County line.

According to INDOT, Brookville Road is closed in both directions and is expected to be for multiple hours.

WRTV has a crew heading there now. There was no additional information provided.

