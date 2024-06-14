Fatal Crash Review Team to investigate 6 ‘high conflict’ intersections to promote pedestrian safety

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works has proposed expanding the city’s Fatal Crash Review Team to investigate intersections that are seeing high numbers of “incapacitating” crashes.

The department proposed six intersections to be investigated each year, with the first being the 79th Street and Michigan Road.

Indy DPW will identify intersections that have the highest number of non-fatal and fatal crashes around the city with the Automated Reporting Information Exchange System (ARIES).

A Road Safety Audit (RSA) will also investigate three years’ worth of crash data with a crash diagram, field visit and other proposed improvements.

The Indianapolis City-County Council passed Proposal No. 22 allowing the Fatal Crash Review Team to investigate non-fatal crashes involving serious bodily injuries.