Father and 9-year-old son killed in crash in Kosciusko County

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — A father and his 9-year-old son died in a crash involving a car and a semi-tractor trailer early Sunday in Kosciusko County, police said.

The crash occurred at 2:08 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 30 and County Road 875 West in Etna Township, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators learned Marlon Josue Fuentes Roque, 31, was driving southbound on County Road 875 West and approaching U.S. 30 when he failed to yield to a semi driven by a 44-year-old Michigan man, who was traveling west toward the intersection on U.S. 30.

The semi driver struck the driver's side door of the Mazda, killing both Fuentes Roque and Marlon Audiel Fuentes Alvarado, 9. The driver of the semi was not injured, according to the sheriff's office.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, Etna Green Fire Department, Atwood Fire Department, Lutheran EMS and Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office responded to the crash.