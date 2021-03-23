1 dead in fiery crash involving tanker in White County

WHITE COUNTY — One person has died following a fiery crash Tuesday morning involving a tanker truck and two other vehicles has shut down part of I-65 in White County.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Jeremy Piers told WRTV the call initially came in as an "explosion" on I-65. When ISP and emergency crews arrived at the scene, they found the site of the crash on fire. However, they are unable to confirm the explosion part at this time.

The confirmed fatality was in the tanker truck. In the other two involved vehicles, the drivers are expected to be okay.

I-65 southbound is now shut down at mile marker 193 with INDOT directing southbound traffic onto U.S. 231 as a detour.

ISP said they don't know what the tanker was carrying when it crashed, but will release more details as it becomes available.

The cause of the wreck remains unclear at this time.