INDIANAPOLIS — A fiery crash involving 2 semis closed all eastbound lanes of traffic on Interstate 70 near Mt. Comfort Road on Tuesday.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says the fire is near mile marker 98 between 400 W and Mohawk Road, three miles east of the Cumberland area.

INDOT

Indiana State Police confirmed there were no injuries.

Motorists are asked to use the Mt. Comfort exit and avoid the area if possible.

Additional information has not yet been provided.