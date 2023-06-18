Watch Now
Fire crews remind public the importance of closing doors to rooms in cases of fires

Daleville-Salem Township Fire Protection Territory<br/>
Posted at 1:33 PM, Jun 18, 2023
YORKTOWN — Officials are reminding community members how important and beneficial closing doors can be in cases of a fire.

On Saturday evening, crews from Daleville-Salem Township Fire Protection Territory were dispatched to assist the Yorktown Fire Department on a residential fire in the 11000 block of State Road 32. Yorktown is about 6 miles west of Muncie.

Upon arrival, crews got to work and contained the fire quickly.

Firefighters say the owner’s bedroom was just on the other side of the living room, which was destroyed by the fire. However, the owner shut the door to the bedroom, keeping the fire out completely.

“As you can see in the photos, the room looks untouched from the fire,” the Daleville-Salem Township Fire Protection Territory said in a Facebook post. “We got permission from the owner to post the photos as we know this is a good educational moment for us to share with the community on the importance of closing doors to rooms.”

Closing doors with fire

The Yorktown Fire Department was the lead department on the fire.

All crews from both departments have cleared the scene and turned the home back over to the owners.

No other information has been released.

