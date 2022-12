GREENFIELD — A fire in Greenfield this morning destroyed the shelter house at Riley Park.

According to the Greenfield Police Department, there were no injuries and no one was inside at the time of the fire.

Greenfield Parks announced all programs will be moved to the Patricia Elmore Center and staff will be in contact with all rentals as soon as possible. They also request patience as they work to figure out a path forward.

This is a developing story.