Firefighter rescues two from fire on his way home from work

FRANKTON - A firefighter with the Pipe Creek Fire Dept. is credited with saving two people from a home after noticing a house fire on his way home from work.

According to the Pipe Creek Fire Dept. Captain Jeff Borum was returning home from his nightshift job just before 7 a.m. when he noticed smoke coming from the rear of a home in the 600 block of East Sigler Street in Frankton.

After calling for help and being unable to get ahold of anyone inside the home, Borum forced entry by kicking in the back door and located two people sleeping inside.

Both occupants were helped from the home by Borum and were not injured.

Firefighters quickly arrived and were able to get the fire under control. Investigators determined the fire began in a nearby garage behind the home and smoke had filled the living area and attic.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. One firefighter received non-life-threatening injuries during the incident and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Below is a photo of Capt. Borum receiving the firefighter of the year award in 2018, which was provided by the Pipe Creek Fire Department. They say Borum also received the department's life saver award in 2019.