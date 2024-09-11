Firefighters ask for help solving 2020 arson; reward offered

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department in partnership with the Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office, is reigniting its efforts to solve a cold case arson that devastated a residence on Nov. 7, 2020.

The fire occurred at 1231 E 91st Street, and despite extensive investigation, the case remains unsolved.

Authorities are offering a reward to anyone who can provide information leading to an arrest and conviction. The reward stands at a maximum of $5,000.

"We're hopeful that someone out there has a missing piece of information," said Battalion Chief of Fire Investigations Vernon Garard. "Even the smallest detail could be the key to solving this case."

Investigators are urging the public to come forward with any information they may have, regardless of how insignificant it might seem. Every bit of evidence can potentially lead to a breakthrough.

Here's how you can help:



Call the Indiana Arson Tip Line at 1-800-382-4628

Email tips1@dhs.in.gov

The Indianapolis Fire Department and the victims are hopeful that a member of the community will step forward and help bring this case to a long-awaited resolution.

