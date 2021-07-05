Fireworks cause two house fires in Hendricks and Johnson Counties

Errant fireworks are to blame for the residential fires in both Hendricks and Johnson County on Sunday, July 4.

According to Bargersville Fire Department Deputy Chief Mike Pruitt, crews responded to a report of a residence fire overnight in the Saddle Club, north of a Johnson County neighborhood on Sunday night.

Firefighters on the scene found that the fire started in the garage from a firework shot off from a neighboring home.

Crews were able to put the fire out quickly, and one neighbor was checked on for smoke inhalation, according to Deputy Pruitt. The home sustained minimal damage.

In another central Indiana county, its firefighters were just as equally busy with more than two dozen calls starting at 7 a.m. on Sunday.

The Plainfield Fire Department reports it finished out its busy Independence Day with a house fire on Parker Drive.

According to PFD, the cause of the fire was due to improperly discarded fireworks.

At the time of this report, it's unclear how much damage was done to the home.