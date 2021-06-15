Fishers police tell teens to stay away from parking garage after vandalism reports

FISHERS — Police in Fishers said teenagers hanging out in the The Edge parking garage have caused thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Fishers Police Department Sgt. Tom Weger said officers are providing extra patrols to prevent teenagers from gathering in parking garages following reports of damage to HVAC units, littering and dangerous behavior.

Officer Jessica Stout said in a video posted to Facebook that the Fishers police have received calls about teenagers drinking, smoking and damaging property inside the parking garage.

"There’s been thousands of dollars worth of damage and tons of hours of officers’ time spent in the parking garage trying to keep it safe," Stout said in the video.

Stout said police would like to encourage teenagers and their parents to make sure they hang out somewhere else this summer.

In 2019, small fires were reported in an elevator at The Edge parking garage following Fourth of July festivities in Fishers.

The Edge is a office and retail complex located in the 8800 block of East 116th Street.