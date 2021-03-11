Foul play not suspected after Thorntown couple found dead inside home

THORNTOWN — Police do not believe foul play was involved in the deaths of a Boone County couple on Wednesday, police said.

Police responded to a house in the 200 block of West Main Street in Thorntown after a caller reported they found their father and stepmother dead inside the home.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office identified the couple as John Gillan, 77, and Sharon Gillan, 78.

According to the sheriff's department, first responders smelled an unknown odor inside the home and contacted utility companies for assistance.

Thorntown Police Department Chief Frank Clark said John Gillan was the Thorntown town clerk from 2016-18 and served on the utility board.