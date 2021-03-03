Four people injured in crash between IndyGo bus, car

INDIANAPOLIS — Four people received minor injuries Tuesday afternoon in a crash between a small vehicle and an IndyGo bus.

It happened around 2:44 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 10th Street and Capitol Avenue, according to a report from the Indianapolis Fire Department.

According to the fire department, witnesses told police the car was traveling east on 10th Street and allegedly ran a red light at the intersection with Capitol Avenue. The vehicle struck the front passenger side bumper of an IndyGo Red Line bus as it came through the intersection.

Firefighters said the 35-year-old woman driving the car had to be extricated from her vehicle. She was taken to Methodist Hospital in stable condition for treatment of minor injuries.

Three occupants of the bus were also taken to Methodist Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, firefighters said.