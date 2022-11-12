Franklin Police investigating "suspicious" death of woman

FRANKLIN — Franklin Police and the Indiana State Police Crime Lab are investigating a woman's death as being "suspicious" in nature.

Officers responded to the 2700 block of Woodfield Boulevard around 1:45 a.m. after getting a call about an attempted suicide.

Police Chief Kirby Cochran says a woman was found dead inside the residence and a man, who was alive, was also located there.

He was arrested for a probation violation for possession of handguns. WRTV is not naming him because he has not been formally charged.

The Johnson County Coroner says an autopsy for the woman is scheduled for Monday. Her identity has not been publicly released.

Cochran says the neighborhood is safe and police do not believe there is any concern of further danger.

The investigation is ongoing.