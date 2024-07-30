Frankton-Lapel School Admin building damaged in Monday night storms

MADISON COUNTY — This morning, cleanup will begin in Madison and Henry counties after storms caused damaged on Monday night.

Notably in Madison County, the Frankton-Lapel School Admin building west of Anderson took damage.

The walls of the building were blown out and some nearby school buses were damaged following a possible tornado.

There were no injured reported.

The National Weather Service will be in Madison County this morning to determine the cause of the damage.

In Henry County, a trained spotter reported a funnel cloud in the area on Monday.

Tuesday morning daylight showed damage to a building near Cherrywood Avenue and S. 14th Street.

A tree was also found on a truck near 14th Street and Morton Avenue.