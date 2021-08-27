Girl struck, seriously injured by hit-and-run driver while walking to bus stop

INDIANAPOLIS — A girl is "fighting for her life" after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver while walking to her bus stop Friday morning on the northeast side, police said.

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. in the 2500 block of Mitthoeffer Road at Penrith Drive, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD public information officer Samone Burris said the girl was left lying in the middle of Mitthoeffer Road after a motorist in a red vehicle struck her and drove away.

Medics transported the girl to Riley Children's Hospital in serious condition. Burris said the girl is between 10-13 years old.

"It is very imperative that we get this information because currently we have a young lady that is fighting for her life to survive," Burris said. "No child deserves to be struck. No child deserves to be left in the middle of the road with no medical aid rendered to her."

The motorist continued driving northbound on Mitthoeffer after they struck the girl, Burris said. She encouraged anyone who might have seen the crash to come forward with information and pleaded with the driver to turn themselves in.

"She did not deserve that, and we just want you to do the right thing. Do the right thing for this child. Not even for yourself, do the right thing for this child and turn yourself in immediately," Burris said.

Burris said the girl attends Andrew J. Brown Academy in the 3600 block of German Church Road.

Anyone with information should call IMPD's non-emergency number at 317-327-3811 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office operates the Safe Surrender program which allows people who have warrants or who have committed a crime to turn themselves in at the time or place of their choosing with loved ones or faith leaders present. Officials said the driver can call 317-327-7233 or visit safe.indy.gov to begin the process.