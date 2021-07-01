Greenfield man dies after truck drives into retention pond

GREENFIELD — Greenfield Police Detectives and the Hancock County Coroner's Office are investigating after a man was found deceased and his truck partially submerged in a retention pond on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Greenfield Police Department, officers responded to to a welfare check of a vehicle that was found in the retention pond, located in the 1500 block of Springhurst Blvd. at around 5:30. When they arrived, they found the 61-year-old man from Greenfield face down in the water.

He was pulled out and pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Detectives are now working to determine how long the man's truck had been in the water and what led up to his death.

Police are asking for anyone who lives in the area with surveillance cameras to share any footage they may have from Wednesday afternoon of a dark colored Ford pickup truck. It may help detectives piece together what happened.

The victim's identity will be released by the Coroner after an autopsy is performed in the next couple of days.

The cause of death remains under investigation.