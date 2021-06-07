Watch
Greenfield man killed in Shelby County motorcycle crash

Posted at 10:05 AM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 10:05:00-04

SHELBY COUNTY — A Greenfield man died Friday in a motorcycle crash in Shelby County, police said Monday.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. Friday on County Road 600 West near the intersection with County Road 1200 North, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Department.

James L. McKee, 58, was thrown from his motorcycle after he left the roadway and traveled down into a steep ditch. McKee was the only person involved in the crash.

Moral Township authorities and Shelbyville Emergency Medical Services workers also responded to the crash.

