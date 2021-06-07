Greenfield man killed in Shelby County motorcycle crash

SHELBY COUNTY — A Greenfield man died Friday in a motorcycle crash in Shelby County, police said Monday.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. Friday on County Road 600 West near the intersection with County Road 1200 North, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Department.

James L. McKee, 58, was thrown from his motorcycle after he left the roadway and traveled down into a steep ditch. McKee was the only person involved in the crash.

Moral Township authorities and Shelbyville Emergency Medical Services workers also responded to the crash.