Greenfield Police searching for missing woman last seen in September

Greenfield Police Department
GREENFIELD — Police in Greenfield are searching for a missing woman who was last seen in September.

Stephanie Richardson was reported missing by her sister, according to the Greenfield Police Department. Her family says they last spoke with her in July 2024.

Greenfield Police says Richardson’s last known whereabouts were in the Indianapolis area on September 24, 2024.

A clothing description is not currently known. She has been known to stay near S&H Campground, located at 2573 W 100 N, in Hancock County.

Anyone with information on Richardson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hancock County 911 Center at 317-477-4400 or submit an anonymous tip online.

