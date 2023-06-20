Greensburg man dies after being struck driving over train track

GREENSBURG — A 78-year-old Greensburg man died Monday after being struck by a train as he drove across tracks east of Greensburg.

Charles Papenhaus was driving a 2006 Dodge Caravan southbound on State Road 46. When he turned onto County Road 200 East, his drivers side was impacted by a passing train.

The train, heading westbound was an Indiana and Ohio Railway Train.

Papenhaus died at the scene.

Neither occupants of the train were injured.

Indiana State Police are continuing to investigate what led to the crash.