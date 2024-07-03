Greensburg woman killed in Bartholomew County crash

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY — A 51-year-old Greensburg woman died Tuesday afternoon after a crash in rural Bartholomew County.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office, 51-year-old Tonya Whiteside died after she struck a pickup truck in her Impala.

The sheriff's office says Whiteside disregarded a stop sign at the intersection of E. 100 South and S. 525 East. When she did, she struck a Chevrolet pickup truck occupied by 21-year-old Tyler Myers of Bedford.

Myers was taken from the scene via medical helicopter with extensive injuries.

A second person in the Impala driven by Whiteside, 47-year-old Christopher Harris of Greensburg, was also flown by helicopter to Methodist Hospital with severe injuries as well.

The sheriff's office did not have updates on their conditions.

Neither drugs or alcohol are believed to be a factor in the incident at this point in the investigation.

