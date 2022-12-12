Hamilton County Highway Department ready for winter, 4,500 tons of salt stored

HAMILTON COUNTY – The Hamilton County Highway Department spent the past year reviewing snow routes, checking equipment, and stockpiling materials to prepare for winter weather.

“Winter operations are taken very seriously and is nearly a year long process,” Highway Director Brad Davis said. “As soon as winter ends, preparations are being made for the next winter.”

4,500 tons of salt currently fills the county’s storage bins and will be used to treat almost 1,200 lane miles of roads and bridges in the county.

The County also uses a salt brine solution on the roadways ahead of a storm to prevent snow and ice from bonding to the pavement and to allow for a much easier post-storm cleanup.

“We’re always preparing for the worst and hoping for the best,” Davis said. “That includes inspecting all our equipment and repairing anything now to avoid breakdowns later.”

The county’s equipment includes 14 snow trucks, two brine application trucks, and nine pick-up trucks with plows. Additional CDL certified and non CDL certified drivers have also been hired to help maintain a 24-hour operation if necessary.

If you live on a road outside city limits and not on a state highway and need to request snow removal, you can do so here.

