Hazmat team cleans up nitric acid spill on northeast side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A hazmat team was contacted after a chemical spill involving nitric acid pushed heavy smoke into the air on the northeast side of Indianapolis on Thursday morning, fire officials said.

Shortly after 9 a.m., firefighters responded to a working chemical spill that involved nitric acid at Imagineering Finishing Technologies on Emerson Avenue, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department. The nitric acid was inside of a container when it reacted with moisture, resulting in the spread of the chemical compound. Drivers alongside I-70 and people in the area were able to see large orange clouds emanating due to the reaction.

IFD reports that the heavy smoke is currently dissipating.

The Marion County Health Department and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have joined IFD hazmat crews at the scene of the spill. Exactly 20 employees evacuated from Imagineering Finishing Technologies and nine Environmental Restoration employees evacuated as well.

People in the area of 2728 N. Emerson Ave. are asked to close their doors and windows in order to shelter in place at this time. The area impacted is north to 30th Street, south to I-70, Butler East to Emerson West, according to IFD.

Nitric acid, which is a corrosive substance, makes the vapor irritating to the eyes and lungs.

As the news develops, this article will be updated with more information.