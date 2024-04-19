Health Department warns of possible measles exposure at Children’s Museum

INDIANAPOLIS — A possible exposure of measles was identified last week at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis’ solar eclipse event, health officials said.

According to the Marion County Public Health Department, anyone who attended the event on Monday, April 8 at the Children’s Museum may have been exposed to measles.

The individual who may have exposed others to measles is not an Indiana resident but traveled to the state while infected.

Anyone susceptible to measles would likely develop symptoms before April 22, though symptoms could be seen as late as April 29.

Symptoms for the measles include:



Fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red eyes

Tiny white spots inside the mouth

Rash that starts on the hairline and face and spreads to the trunk, arms and legs

MCPHD says measles is spread when an infected person sneezes or coughs, droplets spray into the air. The droplets remain infectious in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours.

Those who experience symptoms of measles should stay home and contact their healthcare provider – which might include urgent care, the hospital emergency room, or another type of medical clinic – right away. Calling ahead before arriving allows that provider to take steps to protect the health of its staff and other patients from possible infection.

Children are routinely vaccinated for measles at 12-15 months, and again at 4-6 years of age before going to kindergarten, but children as young as 6 months old can receive the measles vaccine if they are at risk.